Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 28: An auspicious day in family

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A Scorpion is very observant. Scorpions are referred to as highly intelligent and constantly taking notes in their mind about everything and anything. Effortlessly magnetic, Scorpios easily attract friends and lovers with their sense of humour. Scorpions are naturally born helpers. Talkativity and creativity are observed in Scorpions as water is observed in the sea. This may spark their character to get attracted. You may feel dull and may face some health issues, which may affect your daily routine. Although you may not make great cash today, your career growth seems to be promised by your stars. You may be able to achieve unexpected results today. It also seems like a good day to enjoy your time with relatives and friends. Let's watch what luck says about your day!

Scorpio Finance Today

You are likely to spend quite a lot on matters like furnishing, clothes and cosmetics. However, you may be able to stop your expenditure just short of extravagance.

Scorpio Family Today

Today being an auspicious day for your family, they may plan to visit a temple to perform a puja that may grab and throw out all the negativity from your family and to let the peace flow in.

Scorpio Career Today

Scorpions may have an excellent time in office today. Your way of handling the team may be appreciated today. Your unique way of pitching for sales might get you good feedback.

Scorpio Health Today

Today you may feel uncomfortable and restless due to your ongoing health issues. A visit to the doctor’s clinic could assure you of your health descrepencies.

Scorpio Love Life Today

A healthy discussion about a topic may be taken towards very harsh disagreement between the two love birds. A break in the tust and faith may occur, so be watchful guys.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Light Red

