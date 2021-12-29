Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 29: Keep your calm

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, you may have to go out of town for new projects or tasks. Your health may allow you to travel and keep yourself energetic all day long. Your rivals may try to adapt your marketing strategies or you may get a chance to train someone in the office.

Some major expenses are foreseen and you cannot avoid them. You should be warm and harmonious towards coworkers and family members today. A dispute or argument between you and your siblings is possible, so try to keep your cool in order to maintain domestic harmony. Married couples and lovers may enjoy a romantic day and create wonderful memories.

What else is there to discover for the day? Find out below!

Scorpio Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition and it is a good time to rent out or buy out a commercial space that you have been planning for a long time. Some may start new ventures soon.

Scorpio Family Today

This is not a suitable day on the domestic front. Conflicts between family members are on cards. Some may be concerned about the health of parents. Splurging on items for domestic activities or requirements is possible today.

Scorpio Career Today

The day may begin with lots of enthusiasm and you may be a bit occupied in planning your day on the professional front. You may use some smart techniques to increase productivity and reduce efforts. Your dream to reach new heights on the career front may come true soon.

Scorpio Health Today

You may be in a positive frame of mind and plan things wisely. Your mind may be energetic and active and make you focused on your priorities. You may try to implement some innovative approaches or ideas on the professional front.

Scorpio Love Life Today

This is a blissful day for both married and unmarried couples. Your spouse may support you completely. Some may manage to maintain harmony with their partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026