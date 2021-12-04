Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 4: Romance on cards!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, this day may bring opportunities to create some wonderful memories. You are advised to take some time or break from a monotonous work routine and hit the road or travel to an amazing place to feel relaxed and refreshed. Spending time with your spouse or lover may give your the strength and energy to execute new plans to improve your lifestyle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since your financial condition is not good, you may manage to adjust your expenses and keep everything under your budget. Some may work hard to get new clients and promote their business.

How stars have planned your day? Read ahead!

Scorpio Finance Today

This is not a favourable day on the financial front, so try to keep your expenses under control. Try to boost your income or generate new income sources to make things normal.

Scorpio Family Today

You may plan a trip with family members to break the boring schedule or monotony. Some may try reaching their old contacts or friends today. Homemakers may get bored of their daily and monotonous routine and plan for meeting old friends or visit parents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Career Today

You may try to set your priorities on the professional front and focus only on the important tasks today. Some may have to travel out of town or abroad to get new clients or business deals.

Scorpio Health Today

Healthwise, this is a normal day. You are advised to keep exercising or have a healthy diet in order to maintain your health. If you want to keep all health issues at bay, then be careful of your diet.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You may get a chance to spend time with your spouse and enjoy a peaceful aura. Trying something exciting to bring romance and spark back in life can work wonders. Your partner may expect creativity, compassion and many such qualities from you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Cyan

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026