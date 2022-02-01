Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 1: Self-motivation will bring profits

 Dear Scorpio, you may work as per your plans to get things done more quickly.
Travelling abroad for business may be advantageous.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) 

Today, you are likely to incorporate positivity in everything you do, which may keep you going enthusiastically. You may work as per your plans to get things done more quickly. Self-motivation is likely to work in your favour and you may overcome all obstacles that come in your way. Rewards and recognition in all spheres of your life are likely. Your work may take you to newer places, where you may get to learn many new things. Good news on the professional front may keep you cheerful throughout. Before embarking on a journey, make sure you have checked all weather aspects properly, or it could turn out to be a hectic affair. Buying or selling of an ancestral property may bring you huge profits in the coming months. Students may take their studies lightly, which is likely to affect their performance. Scorpio Finance Today

On the economic front, the day may be very rewarding. You may receive financial benefits from insurance and returns. Multiple investments in property or land may bring gains. Travelling abroad for business may be advantageous. Scorpio Family Today

On the domestic front, youngsters are likely to keep the homely atmosphere happy and peaceful. News of arrival of a new member in the family is likely to elevate everyone’s mood. Harmony may prevail at home. 

Scorpio Career Today

On the job front, you may get a chance for overall development. However, you may not make the most of the opportunity, which is likely to negatively affect your career. Be in line with your work to succeed on the professional front. 

 

Scorpio Health Today

On the health front, you are likely to remain happy and healthy. A strong immune system may help you fight off diseases. Practicing yoga may calm your mind and bring positive changes in your wellbeing. 

Scorpio Love Life Today

On the romantic front, mutual understanding is likely to grow between you and your partner, thus strengthening the bond. You may spend intimate time together and enjoy the ecstasies of your love life. 

 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Beige

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

