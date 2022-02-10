Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 10: A perfect day for love

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may face some challenges today as unforeseen hurdles may block your path to success. You will have to work harder than before to reap benefits. Negative thoughts relating to future goals and desires could bother you and add to the stress. Rid your mind of all anxiety and confusion to see things from a new perspective. The stars don’t seem very favourable as far as new plans or ventures are concerned. Hold on to your plans and proceed only after careful evaluation of all aspects. You may feel low on confidence which can hamper your productivity and performance. However, with some effort and dedication, you will be able to outshine your competitors. You will come across an opportunity to go on a long-distance journey which would be very enjoyable. There are strong indications of a purchase of property as the time is opportune to make new investments. The student will need to regain their concentration and focus to succeed in their studies.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your finances are likely to remain strong today. There could be a rise in your income levels and wealth would flow in from different sources. If you are a business owner, you may get a lot of positive results if you try your hand at relatively new fields.

Scorpio Family Today

Those experiencing some turbulence in marital life may find their in-laws stepping in to help and reassure you. You could get relief from some on-going legal matter involving your sibling or kin after timely intervention by family elders.

Scorpio Career Today

If you have been contemplating a job change, defer the move for another time as you may not get a satisfactory or lucrative offer. Stay humble and friendly with your colleagues and superiors, they will end up being helpful to you when the time arises.

Scorpio Health Today

Health-related problems may also bother you, especially air-borne diseases like cold, cough etc. Be careful with what you eat and do not miss your workouts. Make meditation a part of your daily health routine.

Scorpio Love Life Today

It’s the perfect time to get into a relationship or to get a little more serious with your partner. For singles, there will be loads of opportunities to enter into love relationships may be at the workplace or social gatherings.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

