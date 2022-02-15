Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 15: Stay focused!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios are water signs known for being passionate, resourceful, stubborn, secretive, distrusting, jealous, brave, and true friends. Of all the things to be fearful of in life, the one thing that Scorpios fears the most is being vulnerable and the feeling of being an open book. Today seems to be a relatively good day for most Scorpios; however, you’re travelling prospects don't look that good.



Scorpio Finance Today

Your financial situation has never been better. The past investments that you were dubious about have resulted in enormous profits and opportunities. It is advisable to be careful with your newfound wealth and not splurge. Make investments in properties or business opportunities that excite you.



Scorpio Family Today

Things are going very smoothly between you and your family on the family front. There will be a decrease in arguments and confrontations as long as you try to communicate your feelings with your family and take care of their health and overall well-being.



Scorpio Career Today

You have a moderate day ahead of you on the professional front. No new surprises or promotions in the picture for now. However, this is not bad news. You should continue to work hard and stay focused on your career.



Scorpio Health Today

Your mental and physical health is in a very good place today. You should still try to stay on top of things that worry you and your stressors so that they don’t cause you any undue harm or illness. You should focus on exercising and maintaining a healthy diet.



Scorpio Love Life Today

You and your romantic partner seem to be in a very good place in your relationship. You should show your partner your appreciation for them and what they mean to you. There is a possibility of a romance for single Scorpios soon.



Lucky Number- 22

Lucky Colour- White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

