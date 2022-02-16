Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 16: Results would require labour

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today you may benefit from unbidden backing of your team at work. Give your best and reap the benefits soon. You will be able to achieve many milestones you have set for yourself by adopting a diplomatic strategy with your discipline and hard work. Social life looks good. You may meet some very interesting and fascinating people some of which may become your friends for life. Open yourself to new opportunities and chances. Enjoy your day as it is. Students may have to study harder in order to ease burden in coming days and to be prepared for the examinations. It is advised not to expect much from your trips today. Businessmen may have to go on a surprise trip to resolve some business-related hurdle which may take up most of their time and energy. Consult real estate agents or an acquaintance aware of the deal before signing any contract. Take family’s advice in matters of ancestral property issues to resolve them at the earliest.

Scorpio Finance Today

Tightening your hold on those purse strings may be good in the long run. Chart a budget to curtail operating expenses and prioritize health and academic purchases. Those with more than one family income may consider investing in safe avenues.

Scorpio Family Today

There may be some clashes at domestic front between parents and children, both emphasizing on their ideas being better. Finding a midway is the only possible solution to it for peace and calm.

Scorpio Career Today

You may receive support from superiors and colleagues to achieve set targets or impress a client. Those preparing for promotion at work should work smarter and let their work do the talking.

Scorpio Health Today

All those early morning jogs, plans, push-ups, squats have been paying off and how! Your dedication towards healthy diet is giving best possible results. Continue with this tempo and you may lead a long healthy life.

Scorpio Love Life Today

People in long distance relationships may crave the physical company of each other. Planning a visit may help tighten the loose ends and strengthen the relationship. Single people may meet interesting new people or prospective partners.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026