Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 24: Keep the negative vibes away

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21) Scorpions, you’re extremely logical, rational and resourceful. You think outside the box and are recognised by people for the same. You know this and you also secretly enjoy the attention. While it’s good to enjoy this, don’t get too used to it that it starts affecting you if you don’t get any. Just don’t take it to heart.

Scorpio Finance today

Finances look good for you, and you might even be able to gain more if you take the requisite steps in the right direction. Allocate money for what you’ve always wanted to do for the timing is right and, in your favour, too.

Scorpio Family todayThings at work have been challenging and stressful and your family can see that too. They’re there for you to support you in all your decisions. A short trip with your supportive family members might be good for you. A break from the negativity will help you paint a clearer picture.

Scorpio Career today

Focus on other important things and try to divert your mind from these negative thoughts. It’ll work out for you soon. Have faith.

Scorpio Health today

Overworking has never been a solution to any of your problems. You need to avoid this constant urge to avoid burning out before you make it to the top. Indulge in activities that help refresh your body and mind. Get adequate sleep and eat healthy. Pay attention to what your health permits you to do and only do that much.

Scorpio Love life todayThings look bright and positive on the romantic front. Bask in this love and attention now and cherish the bond that you and your partner have built together.

For all you single, you need to show that you care deeply and are looking for something mature and serious. Communicate to get this point across.

Lucky Number: 17Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026