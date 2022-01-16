Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Jan 16: Chill and focus on work

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Scorpio you are being recognized for a job well done. You are putting your best into the things that you want to accomplish. The point is that you want to achieve it by hook or by crook. You are being advanced to take your steps rationally. Even though you are an intuitive sign you can also miss an assumption with your intuitive calling. Today your stars are writing your story in the following ways-

Scorpio Finance today

Beware! It seems the period for the creation of tornadoes that can blow the powerful deals away from you. Be careful to not be caught in legal scenarios and evade getting into issues related to money. Merely a small mistake can lay off all your money, so think straight and act smartly.

Scorpio Family today

It's peace with the family. The problems you were having as different opinions vanished with the increase in understanding each other. It's time for the clouds to shed away and the sun to shine bright and provide its warmth to the hearts trying to heal old wounds.

Scorpio Career today

The things which were looking difficult are sorted now and gradually catching the pace on the career front. Your smart work has started showing its colours, making the dish look tasty to eat. So chill and focus on the work to grasp every possible opportunity.

Scorpio Health today

You are trying to believe in health is wealth but the situations around you are not willing to listen to your will. You may find it really difficult to start anything healthy today and may feel demotivated due to it.

Scorpio Love life today

You feel you are in love with someone today but the feelings and responses from the other end may not be mutual. Those who are committed in a relationship already – should focus on the present than only thinking about things in future.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

