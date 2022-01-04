Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Jan 4: Do the smart work

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, you are analysing and twisting things to make it a win-win situation for you. You are charming and you attract attention towards you, honour the spotlight. People want to listen to your opinion because you have something valuable to bring to the table. Your love language is physical and protective towards your loved ones. Security is the basic requirement of you to connect with someone on a deeper level. Today is the day when you can rely on your intuition completely and move flawlessly towards your set of goals. Show your compassion and express your emotions. It's okay to let your guard down and be vulnerable about matters of the heart.

Scorpio Finance Today

Scorpios, you aren't satisfied with your status. If you want to build more you do not have to work tirelessly. Do the smart work and allow yourself to enjoy it rather than stressing about your finances.

Scorpio Family Today

You are loved by everyone in your family. You protect them, you stand by them. A scorpion truly understands the importance of family and their support in life.

Scorpio Career Today

Your work will pay off and you will be recognised for it. Your authorities are aware of your abilities and talents and they know how to utilise you from time to time. It's good to ask for a favour in return.

Scorpio Health Today

Enjoying a balanced meal. Teach your friend to do the same. Everyone loves food however you must know what to eat and what to avoid to be in your desired shape

Scorpio Love Life Today

You have everything planned out. Since you are a fixed sign your partner understands your needs to function by the book. Scorpio, you should appreciate your partner who trusts you to take the upper hand even when they are fully capable of doing so.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

