Scorpio Daily Horoscope for January 19: There maybe unstability in love

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you may see a lot of positive changes in your lifestyle, which is likely to be for your own good. All aspects of your life may flourish and it is your time to rise and shine. You may put in more efforts in your undertakings and reap its benefits too. If there are challenges to face in one field of work, there may also be a ray of hope in another. Good things may start coming your way, giving you a chance to rejoice once again. Students need not give up hopes in case they fail to perform well in competitive exams. Travel plans may finally materialize. Matters related to an ancestral property may be sorted out soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

On the economic front, you may receive wealth from unexpected quarters, which needs to be put to better use for the future. Right now, it is not advisable to invest in speculative activities and stocks, as losses are foreseen.

Scorpio Family Today

On the domestic front, family elders are likely to participate actively in organizing an auspicious event at home. This may encourage you to create a happy domestic atmosphere and fortify your ties.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, a job transfer, much to your disliking may be on the cards. Although this may bring an increment, you might have to leave without your family, making you anxious and worried about the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today

On the health front, you may be full of energy. You are likely to start a new gym routine, which may show positive results your overall wellbeing. You may practice breathing techniques to calm your mind.

Scorpio Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your love life may be a bit unstable. There may be misunderstandings between you and your partner, which is likely to create rifts in the relationship. Work towards strengthening the ties.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026