Scorpio Daily Horoscope for January 2: Love is in the air

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are going to enjoy an excellent day, but you just need to be careful on the family front. Someone in your family may disagree with you and it may make you unhappy. Some tensions are foreseen among family members, you should think about what went wrong and learn from your past experience.

You are likely to be in pink of your health and plan a leisure trip to rejuvenate your mind and body. Your good financial condition may allow you to buy property. Too much positivity may be directed towards you and keep you motivated to work on yourself.

Your planets are favorable, so make the most of it. Some may feel romantic and passionate and plan a grand romantic gesture for a lover or spouse. Love is in the air, so try to enjoy this time.

Discover more about this day by reading ahead.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your good financial condition may allow you to buy your dream house or a property you have been planning to buy for a long time. You may figure out other income sources.

Scorpio Family Today

This is not a favorable day to discuss something important with family members. Some tensions are foreseen on the domestic front, but things may be sorted out soon.

Scorpio Career Today

This is a moderate day on the professional front. You may have to travel to meet your clients. New business venture may start giving you profit. Some may think about switching jobs.

Scorpio Health Today

You may feel energetic and enthusiastic. All your health issues may be over and you may try to stick to your healthy routine. Meditation or swimming classes may be beneficial for you.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Love may give you strength and wings and you may try to surprise your partner in an adorable way. Singles may find someone special soon.

Lucky Number: 4Lucky Color: Blue