Scorpio Daily Horoscope for January 23: Grab the opportunities
horoscope

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for January 23: Grab the opportunities

Dear Scorpio, This is a time of new beginnings for you so be open to what others have to offer.
Make romance a priority today.
Published on Jan 23, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) 

 

Trust your intelligence and creative side to help you overcome any issues that you may face. This is a time of new beginnings for you so be open to what others have to offer. Providence and opportunities are both on your side so make the most of them. Providence and opportunities are both on your side so make the most of them. Stick to your targets and you may achieve the prize you've been longing for. Be clear in your approach and take every minute detail seriously. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon but avoid haste.  It is always better to practice patience in terms of properties and investments. Students may embark on a period of progress as you are likely to focus more on studies. This may help you to gradually improve your performance. You may take your family on a pilgrimage or to a religious place for some peace of mind and to get re-energized for your daily routines. 

 

Scorpio Finance Today 

 

Businesspeople may be required to take critical business decisions relating to new revenue streams and investment opportunities which are likely to bring substantial gains in future. This is a good time to plan your investments and monitor savings. Prudent investment in the stock market can be profitable.

 

Scorpio Family Today 

 

Your siblings might face some problems and may need your support. So remain available for them. You may become a bit harsh in with yours words and demeanor which may disrupt family atmosphere. Keep your tone conciliatory to maintain peace.

 

Scorpio Career Today 

 

Professionally, your skills are likely to remain in demand and you may demonstrate your proficiency in all fields. Stay invested in your career and your efforts are likely to yield good results which would lead to professional growth.

                          

Scorpio Health Today 

 

Little may deter you today from staying fit, improving your endurance levels, building up your strength or getting into even better shape.  Those looking to shed those extra pounds may get promising results with a new fitness programmer. 

 

 

 

 

Scorpio Love Life Today 

 

Make romance a priority today. Do something special for your significant other. Treat them to dinner or a show.  If planning to get married, it is an auspicious time to get the ball rolling. You are likely to get support from various corners, including from your parents and family elders. 

 

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

