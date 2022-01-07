Scorpio Daily Horoscope for January 7: Stars predict a good day

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

The change of planetary position indicates much-needed relief for you. You are likely to be blessed with good luck and all your endeavors are likely to be successful. It is a good time to look for greener pastures. You confidently apply yourself and manage it all effortlessly. Your enthusiastic and optimistic approach brings recognition. Do not be afraid to take the initiative in discussing important issues - your efforts are likely to be appreciated. The admiration of those around will boost your self-confidence. You can also reach out to family and loved ones for a meaningful and positive connection. This is a favorable time to build up on your assets. It is a good time for sale and purchase of land. You are likely to be able to get the study steam you desire on the academic front and may come out with flying colours very soon.



Scorpio Finance Today

Businessmen may find this time suitable to forge global partnerships. Go ahead, and invest in long-term opportunities. If you enjoy buying yourself something new, it is a good time to consider it! You would have the means to do so, and it’s about time you treated yourself.

Scorpio Family Today

On the family front, your siblings could face some problems and may need your support. A recent loss of someone important to you causes general feelings of upheaval. Try and gain some perspective by engaging in charitable work or change of scene.



Scorpio Career Today

Your productivity will be well appreciated by your seniors. Some of you may also be promoted, especially those working in defense or police. This is a good time to consider change of job and seek new opportunities.



Scorpio Health Today

Make sure you don’t overdo your fitness. Finding a balance between what’s appropriate and what is needed will be the key to excellent wellbeing. You shall remain susceptible to minor injuries or accidents. Hence, necessary caution is advised.



Scorpio Love Life Today

There seems to be a thunderstorm brewing in your relationship. So there is an urgent need to watch your words. In your relationship, you feel that the romance it is getting boring. Let go of old problems, start afresh and discover long forgotten attractions.



Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

