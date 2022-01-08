Scorpio Daily Horoscope for January 8: Avoid taking loans

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 21)



Scorpio, you are usually selective. You urge to make soulful connections but it's hard for you to give in with all trust. People around you look at you as someone who is all mysterious and private. This sometimes stops them from taking things further as they don't know where they stand. It's okay to be expressive and show emotions. You carry a wave of them, so please let it flow.

Scorpio Health Today



You may plan to make exercise part of your life today. Some of you may start playing any sports like badminton or volleyball. You are having an active day today, try to utilize it to the fullest. You should join any fitness center to stay the same.

Scorpio Finance Today



Avoid taking loans today. Do not do any transactions from your credit card. This is the time to invest rather than spend. It is the best day to start controlling your expenses and thinking more about saving and investments. People who are in their middle age are expected to gain good returns from the money they will invest today.

Scorpio Career Today



The day starts with a lot of opportunities for you. You will be judged on your real potential today. You may get the job of your dreams. People involved in the garments business may gain huge profits today. This could be a booming day for your business.

Scorpio Family Today



Your family needs your time but they are not able to convey the same. Today is the amazing day the domestic front. You may feel joyful and happy. Your family will stay by your side whatever decision you make today. Expect a celebration in the evening.

Scorpio Love Life Today



Expect a long drive with your partner today. You will be surprised with her sudden plan to visit you and then you both may spend quality time together. People in a long-distance relationship, expect some good news today. Singles should be meeting a new person in their life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026