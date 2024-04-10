 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts mixed outcomes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts mixed outcomes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 10, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for April 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Minor health issues will happen today but financially you are good.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, express love in the relationship and your partner will be happy.

Express love in the relationship and your partner will be happy. Office politics may impact productivity. Both your health and wealth will be normal.  Troubleshoot all relationship issues to stay happy today. Be cool at the office as no major trouble will come by. Minor health issues will happen today but financially you are good.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 10,2024: Troubleshoot all relationship issues to stay happy today.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 10,2024: Troubleshoot all relationship issues to stay happy today.

 

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today 

There can be friction in the first part of the day and you must settle the trouble before things go out of control. Be open in communication. Long-distance love affairs require more frequent open-ups today. Those who are traveling must share their feelings with the lover on call and this can work wonders in the love affair. Do not be adamant and never compel your decisions on your partner. It is about giving importance, respect, love, affection, and being there for each other constantly.

 

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today 

Be careful to take up new tasks at the office. This will work out in giving the best results. You may expect a hike in salary or a change in role. Those who are in the creative industry like authors, designers, and animation experts will earn more money today. Some Scorpios will relocate to abroad for job reasons while a few will get their first job. Today is good to switch jobs and those who aspire to a change in the organization can put down the paper in the first half of the day.

 

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today 

Financially you are good. No major money-related problem will disturb you. This will help you make diligent financial decisions today. Always have a proper financial plan to have a cap on unnecessary expenditures. If you are keen to invest in stock trade and speculative business, take proper guidance and this will bring in good returns.

 

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today 

Scorpios with a cardiac history will need to visit a doctor. Some seniors will develop chest pain and breathing issues as well. You should be careful about your lifestyle and consume more green leafy vegetables. Some people may have hair loss or problems with bones. It is good to avoid both alcohol and tobacco today.

 

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  •  Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  •  Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  •  Symbol: Scorpion
  •  Element: Water
  •  Body Part: Sexual Organs
  •  Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  •  Lucky Day: Tuesday
  •  Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  •  Lucky Number: 4
  •  Lucky Stone: Red Coral

 

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

