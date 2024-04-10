Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts mixed outcomes

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, express love in the relationship and your partner will be happy. Express love in the relationship and your partner will be happy. Office politics may impact productivity. Both your health and wealth will be normal. Troubleshoot all relationship issues to stay happy today. Be cool at the office as no major trouble will come by. Minor health issues will happen today but financially you are good. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, April 10,2024: Troubleshoot all relationship issues to stay happy today.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

There can be friction in the first part of the day and you must settle the trouble before things go out of control. Be open in communication. Long-distance love affairs require more frequent open-ups today. Those who are traveling must share their feelings with the lover on call and this can work wonders in the love affair. Do not be adamant and never compel your decisions on your partner. It is about giving importance, respect, love, affection, and being there for each other constantly.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be careful to take up new tasks at the office. This will work out in giving the best results. You may expect a hike in salary or a change in role. Those who are in the creative industry like authors, designers, and animation experts will earn more money today. Some Scorpios will relocate to abroad for job reasons while a few will get their first job. Today is good to switch jobs and those who aspire to a change in the organization can put down the paper in the first half of the day.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good. No major money-related problem will disturb you. This will help you make diligent financial decisions today. Always have a proper financial plan to have a cap on unnecessary expenditures. If you are keen to invest in stock trade and speculative business, take proper guidance and this will bring in good returns.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Scorpios with a cardiac history will need to visit a doctor. Some seniors will develop chest pain and breathing issues as well. You should be careful about your lifestyle and consume more green leafy vegetables. Some people may have hair loss or problems with bones. It is good to avoid both alcohol and tobacco today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)