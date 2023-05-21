Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 21, 2023 predicts new role awaits

Daily horoscope prediction says, you are an icon of discipline

Avoid all factors that may ruin the love life. Score high at the job today. The accurate daily horoscope also suggests a smart financial plan and proper healthcare.

Be sincere in both love and ob. Manage wealth smartly today for a better tomorrow. Minor health issues may exist and be vigilant throughout the day.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Beware of external forces that will attempt to ruin the relationship. Your ex-lover may try to interfere in your love life but stop this before things go out of control. Some Scorpios may want to restart the old relationship and unless you are committed or married, this is fine. But married Scorpios need to be sincere to the spouse as a breakup is the last thing you want in life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be punctual today at the office as a new role is waiting for you. The team may look up to you as a troubleshooter and you need to have a Plan B ready. Avoid unnecessary arguments at the workplace and stay hooked on the job. Be careful while interacting with team members of the opposite gender as sexual allegations may come up today, causing serious mental agony. You should also be ready to travel for job purposes today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

There will be a shortage of funds which may impact the businessmen. Some traders may raise funds with the help of new deals but that also demands high financial discipline. Avoid further business expansions today. A legal battle over property would end today, bringing you good fortune. Do not spend money on vehicles, property, or charity today. You should also not lend a big amount to anyone as getting it back can be a tough task.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Despite the horoscope predicting good health, you need to be careful about heart, lungs, and breathing issues. Avoid tobacco and alcohol for better immunity. Today, minor Scorpios may complain about fever, headache, or pain in muscles which may stop them from attending school. You also need to be careful while driving a four-wheeler or a two-wheeler, especially during evening hours.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

