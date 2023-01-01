Scorpio Horoscope 2023: Difficulties at home

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial success is possible in the New Year. Yearly astrological predictions says, scorpios well-established in their fields can expect promotions, but not without sacrifices. In the second quarter, you can advance in your profession. The key to progress is finding new ways to work together. Your choices will affect your personal life due to changes at work. If you get married, you'll see your spouse in a new, more supportive light. You and your loved ones may be showered with blessings and luck. Your investments will pay off handsomely this year, whether you buy more or sell land. Taking a quick trip early in the year will do you a world of good. Enjoy yourself, but watch out for going overboard. Try to keep in mind that this is not the year for acting hastily. There is a good chance that students will acquire skills and knowledge that will allow them to make progress by the end of the year.

Scorpio Finance This Year

With steady cash coming in, your financial situation could improve dramatically. Expansion opportunities for business owners will be exceptional. Significant progress will be made in the third quarter. Your family and friends will help fund your start-up, and you may also earn some international income.

Scorpio Family This Year

There could be a rocky start to the year at home. The first quarter especially may brings many highs and lows in the status of your home. Arguments with elders are not out of the question. So, talk through the issues with dignity and try to be patient. Around the second quarter, you should start seeing some improvements. Things progress towards betterment post that.

Scorpio Career This Year

Scorpios starting in their chosen field will face a new kind of difficulty. As a result, they are forced to deal with demanding superiors. But, on the other hand, some young professionals could make significant changes to their professional life. So you could have a fantastic final quarter of the year.

Scorpio Health This Year

With spirituality, you can keep your focus sharp so you can see beyond the limits of your imagination. This year, your health will drastically improve. You'll be able to ward off illness easily, and taking time to unwind will do wonders for your health.

Scorpio Love Life This Year

You'll reach a turning point in your romantic life in the third quarter of 2023. In close relationships, both romantic and platonic, people can share their true feelings. Single people can meet someone they click with or fall in love with someone they wouldn't normally date.

Lucky Number: 18,22

Lucky Colour: Magenta, Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

