Scorpio Horoscope Today: Astrological predictions for February 20

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)



The time is not right for the Scorpio who is pursuing education and you might have to struggle quite a bit to achieve your goals. Your finances will be great and you will not have any kind of money problems. The elders in your family are really happy and satisfied with whatever you are doing. Career wise things might not be that well today as you should only depend upon your own skills and efforts and not on anything else. Keep yourself safe from any kind of chest or lung infection.



Scorpio Finance Today

All the past investments happening of and the flow of money is great. You can expand your business according to your plan. Artists might get a great chance and they can make a fortune as well.



Scorpio Family Today

The elders in your family are quite happy with your performance and you care towards them. You will also get lot of love from your wife and your children.

Scorpio Career Today

Things might not go well today as you might also not get to travel as you wanted. This is not a favorable period for you and you should only be dependent on your own skills and efforts. You might not get the gains you have been expecting.



Scorpio Health Today

Your health is in great shape and because of the diet you are consuming things are pretty fine for you. If you get any chest or lung infection it should be treated right away or it can be a big problem for you in the future. Minor care should not be neglected.



Scorpio Love Life Today

Everything in your love life will be slow paced and there may not be anything extraordinary happening today. You will enjoy your relationship without any pickups or arguments. If you are single, you might or might not meet the love of your life soon.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

