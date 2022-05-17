Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 17, 2022

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are likely to have a successful run on your professional front. Those in the media industry may make good progress. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle may begin to have an impact on your overall wellbeing. Travel to a foreign country with loved ones is likely to be enjoyable. You may be revitalized upon return. On the home front, some of you may not have a good time. Relatives may interfere in family issues, causing domestic strife. Before investing in stocks, you may need to consult a financial advisor. Monetary losses are foreseen. Your moods may be lifted by a date night with your partner. Married couples may enjoy quality time. Traveling with sufficient preparations is likely to improve the quality of your trip. Students may lack focus on studies, hampering their grades. Legal property issues may require patience.

Mars Transit Impact on Scorpio

The influence of Mars' transition will have a positive effect on your romantic relationships. Your relationship with your spouse will become stronger and more stable. Health issues connected to diet and the digestive system need to be examined attentively. Students will be full of confidence. They will score high marks and perform well in competitive tests at this time. You may also succeed in generating a new source of income in the transit phase. Those creatively inclined may earn monetary gains from their hobby.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your expenses are likely to rise. This may make it more difficult for you to meet your financial obligations. However, legal issues, including monetary transactions, are likely to be resolved in your favour. This may bring some relief.

Scorpio Family Today

In the extended family, a dispute over ancestral property may bring tensions. It may keep you and your family on the verge of a nervous breakdown. You must resolve these issues carefully in order to maintain a peaceful partnership.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, you may exude confidence. Your proposals in a meeting are likely to be implemented successfully. This may impress your superiors and your company is also likely to benefit from it. A monetary bonus awaits.

Scorpio Health Today

Your health is likely to remain fine. You may make beneficial lifestyle choices that may positively impact your overall wellbeing. Your mental health is also likely to remain strong due to your yoga and meditation practices.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Single individuals may have the best chance of finding a compatible partner. Your sweetheart is likely to require your time and attention. You may devote more time to your love life. You may work together to strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

