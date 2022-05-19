Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 19, 2022 states, a good day

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is a good day and you may spend time in financial planning. It is important to understand your investment plans and future returns. Some may also plan to sell or buy property and look for an experience real estate agent. Scorpio, you have done a lot of research, but still, you need financial consultant to make the things clearer to you. More knowledge you have, more accurate financial decisions you make.

You may have an excellent day on the family front too. You may get chance to participate in a birthday party of younger at home. Day may be filled with laughter, fun and excitement, so enjoy the company of loved ones. Everything is good, but you should be cautious on the work front. You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front.

Scorpio Finance Today: You may be more determined to earn more and try to find more avenues to boost your income. Your good financial planning may turn out rewarding in near future.

Scorpio Family Today: This is an excellent day and you may get chance to visit your parents and celebrate your achievements with them. Homemakers may get chance to show their culinary skills.

Scorpio Career Today: This is not a favorable day on the work front. You may not like your current job or business progress. There are chances to explore new opportunities, so put in your efforts.

Scorpio Health Today: This is a good day and you may spend time taking care of the health of elder at home. Some may get rid of symptoms of upset stomach or food poisoning and feel much better.

Scorpio Love Life Today: Day seems favorable, so do something exciting to make it more enjoyable for your partner. You may hear wedding bells soon and find a desired person as life partner.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

