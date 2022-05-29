Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 29, 2022 states, new vehicle

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) You may stay worried about needless things. You may find it difficult to focus on your work. Your competitors can be active during this period, which is why you should be cautious and avoid taking anything for granted. On the sunny side, you may get success in accumulating wealth, which may improve your financial position. Your family life will be good and you may get support from your siblings. Those of you who are married will be in good harmony with your spouse. Healthwise, your stamina and energy will be high which will help you to recover from any past illness or disease. There could be an unwanted journey. You are advised to be cautious while driving as there are indications of delays or disturbances. Some of you may purchase a new vehicle. Students are likely to shine in academics and look to pursue advanced studies. Admission to an institute of choice is also on the cards for some.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today Businesspeople are likely to bag projects and a sudden cash influx is on the cards. It is a good time to start your own venture. You may get the backing of someone influential and supportive.

Scorpio Family Today Your mother's health will improve. You will have a cordial family atmosphere, and you will get full support from your family members. You may spend a relaxing time with your loved ones. This would rejuvenate your mood from all the stress that you have been feeling lately.

Scorpio Career Today Today, your competitive spirit will be high and you will be able to overcome your competitors. This will enable you to grow financially in your current organization. Do not be part of any kind of office gossip and do not confront anyone directly, otherwise, you may have to face unnecessary problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today You might face some problems related to sleep which can have an impact on your health. You are advised to relax and take proper sleep. Therapies and good conversations can save the day and prove to be quite effective.

Scorpio Love Life Today Progress in your romantic life is also indicated as any previous issue is likely to get resolved. Love life will remain positive and your bonding with your partner will improve. Married people may receive some financial support from their in-laws.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON