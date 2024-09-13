September Harvest Moon will feature a partial lunar eclipse and influence each zodiac. Here's how

Aries- You’re letting go of old habits that hold you back with the Pisces lunar eclipse. Even if it’s tough, go with the flow and trust that the universe is guiding you towards new and meaningful friendships with the Libra solar eclipse. A composite image of a partial lunar eclipse, in Jaipur, Rajasthan on July 17, 2019. “Parashar mentions that his teachers observed a series of seven lunar eclipses separated by six-monthly intervals (now known to be a very rare occurrence). ” (Himanshu Vyas/Hindustan Times)

Taurus-The Pisces lunar eclipse helps you rethink your future goals and dreams. It’s time to create a new vision for your life. The Libra solar eclipse encourages you to make positive changes to your daily routine and find balance in your life.

Gemini- You’re ready to leave behind old ideas about success with the Pisces lunar eclipse. It’s time to find work that truly inspires you. The Libra solar eclipse brings new opportunities in love and relationships, helping you connect with others in a more fulfilling way.

Cancer- Let go of limiting beliefs and negativity from your past with the Pisces lunar eclipse. Focus on being true to yourself. The Libra solar eclipse brings new chances for deep, meaningful connections with loved ones, helping you feel more at peace.

Leo- This is the time to lower your defenses and open up to love with the Pisces lunar eclipse. Trust that deeper connections are possible. The Libra solar eclipse improves your communication skills, leading to positive changes in how you solve problems.

Virgo- Say goodbye to outdated ideas about relationships with the Pisces lunar eclipse. It’s time for genuine connections. The Libra solar eclipse offers opportunities to boost your self-worth and start new projects or income sources that make you feel good.

Libra- Focus on your well-being with the Pisces lunar eclipse, balancing your mind, body, and spirit. The Libra solar eclipse brings chances to strengthen your identity and embrace who you truly are.

Scorpio-Let go of old romantic ideals with the Pisces lunar eclipse. Address any issues in your love life and focus on what truly matters. The Libra solar eclipse brings new spiritual insights and strengthens your intuition. Pay attention to your dreams.

Sagittarius-Release old emotional baggage with the Pisces lunar eclipse to avoid repeating past patterns. The Libra solar eclipse opens up new social opportunities and motivates you to connect with like-minded people, changing your future.

Capricorn- The Pisces lunar eclipse prompts you to express your thoughts openly and deal with old assumptions. The Libra solar eclipse offers new career opportunities and helps you make progress in your public life.

Aquarius-Reevaluate your relationship with money and self-worth with the Pisces lunar eclipse. It’s time to ask for what you need to thrive. The Libra solar eclipse encourages you to explore new life experiences and step out of your comfort zone.

Pisces- The lunar eclipse in your sign signals the end of a life chapter. Embrace new beginnings that follow. The Libra solar eclipse deepens your relationships and strengthens trust with those closest to you.