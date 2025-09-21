Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Solar Eclipse 2025 Predictions: Astrologers reveal what the September 21 Solar Eclipse Means for zodiac signs

BySoumi Pyne
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 11:05 pm IST

Solar Eclipse 2025 Horoscope: Let's unveil the astrological predictions for each zodiac sign.

According to astrologers, the last solar eclipse of 2025 will bring cosmic shifts in daily life, finances, relationships, and personal growth for all zodiac signs. This astrology event encourages adjustment and practical steps to align with opportunities that follow the eclipse.

Partial solar eclipse caputred from the city of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
Partial solar eclipse caputred from the city of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)

Also Read Solar Eclipse 2025: 5 zodiac signs are likely to receive good fortune and financial benefits, as per an astrologer

Solar Eclipse 2025 impact on zodiac signs

Aries (March 21–April 20)

This Solar Eclipse helps make smarter financial strategies, sharpen wealth-building efforts. Thoughtful work inspires innovation, while family moments bring unexpected joy. Property renovations may face obstacles, and travel security improves when packing light.

Also Read Solar Eclipse 2025: What should you manifest based on your zodiac sign?

Taurus (April 21–May 20)

Guidance from elders may reveal hidden wisdom. The Solar Eclipse may make your Career shifts follow once doubts are cleared, while Pilates boosts posture with patience. Financial flexibility improves through extra income, and home improvements increase comfort.

Also Read Solar eclipse today, September 21: Surya Grahan time, how to watch and safety tips

Gemini (May 21–June 21)

Workplace calm boosts efficiency, though legal bills may strain savings. Academic tasks require structure, and property inspections reveal hidden costs. Travel may bring joy and scenic beauty during the eclipse period.

Cancer (June 22–July 22)

Budget planning and fairness in family finances create harmony. Property deals may yield strong profits, and returning from a retreat brings energy and peace. Academic learning feels fun and engaging.

Leo (July 23–August 23)

Professional adaptability is tested. Shared family budgets require cooperation, and minor health discomforts linger. Financial stress eases with disciplined savings, while property and studies progress steadily.

Virgo (August 24–September 23)

Fitness goals get a motivational boost. Household maintenance improves comfort and savings. Calm handling of family drama brings resolution, while travel and learning unfold smoothly.

Libra (September 24–October 23)

Handling toxic relatives requires patience. Cyber skills enhance job security. Agreements and property deals need careful review. Exploring cultures requires curiosity and patience.

Scorpio (October 24–November 22)

Health remains steady, but inflammation needs attention. Managing tenant and in-law tensions requires care. Travel brings new friendships and joy, while finances stay balanced and consistent.

Sagittarius (November 23–December 21)

Gentle stretches ease muscle stiffness. Celebrating a sibling’s success unites the family. Financial discipline prevents future disappointments, and property decisions should focus on location and suitability.

Capricorn (December 22–January 20)

Family conversations uplift mood. Strategic planning ensures career success. Travel hiccups require flexibility, while property trends remain stable. Learning progresses steadily.

Aquarius (January 21–February 19)

Financial awareness improves, and caring for ageing parents brings harmony. Boundaries maintain workplace balance. Renovations transform living spaces, while road trips bring joy.

Pisces (February 20–March 20)

Professional recognition is slow but steady. Home renovations may face delays, and credit issues require caution. Academic efforts bring gradual growth, while traditional values need balancing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Astrology bears no scientific facts but only highlights beliefs and expert's predictions. Hence, the reader's discretion is advised.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Solar Eclipse 2025 Predictions: Astrologers reveal what the September 21 Solar Eclipse Means for zodiac signs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On