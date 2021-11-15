Sun signs and personality: Find out rare trait for each

Our birth, time and sun sign have more important on who we are than what we assume. According to astrology, star alignment shapes up our characteristics and decides our fortune. See for yourself how your sun sign decides who you are and what you become.

Aries- (March 21 - April 19)

This sun sign is known to be the first and foremost sign of all the astrological sun signs. Aries is represented as fire out of four natural elements of nature. Therefore, there is no doubt that it is fierce, brave, and carries all the qualities of leadership in them. Aries people tend to be more active, valiant and often try to make an abrupt change in themselves. However, they get triggered easily with very small things.

Taurus – (April 20 - May 20)

This sun sign is known to be the most attractive one among all other sun signs. People who fall under this sign have the trait of being passionate, dependable, and elegant. Taureans, have a strong desire for both social and corporate stability. The symbol bull is the ideogram of Taurus, for which they are inclined with anger, but once enraged can be terrifying.

Gemini- (May 21 - June 20)

This sun sign is known to be volatile by nature. They are quite good contemplators but tend to remain usually at one location. People who fall under this sign have fun and mischievous personality. However, they are flawless with their deeds, unlike any other sun sign.

Cancer- (June 21 - July 22)

This sun sign is known to be the most difficult sign to understand. The symbol crab is represented as Cancer, for which they are prone to be stony, hard, and even impervious veneer to everyone. People who fall under this sign are by nature stubborn and possessive. However, they seem to be quite devoted, cautious, penetrative, and lovable by a person.

Leo- (July 23 - August 22)

This sun sign is known to be the most generous one among any other sun sign. In the Lion ideogram, Leo is a natural leader of the zodiac. People who fall under this sign are very loving, caring, and creative by nature. However, the personality traits of Leos are quite bold, courageous, strong, and even eager to conquer everything they set their minds to.

Virgo- (August 23 - September 22)

This sun sign is known to be quite an efficient and genuine person by nature. The sixth sign on the list tends to be a bit practical and out-of-the-box thinker, which makes them stand off the queue among all the other sun signs. People falling under this sign are liable with intelligence, well-grounded, and humble by a person. However, one of the said best traits of Virgos is they value the hard efforts of everyone.

Libra- (September 23 - October 22)

This sun sign is a cardinal sign, as they are most likely to keep themselves ahead of the crowd. The seventh sign on the list is ruled by the beauty planet Venus, hence Libra adores a life that looks good. People who fall under this sign are smart, polite and always willing to put others before themselves. However, they carry a rich inner life, yet loves other people, and are always happiest with too many of friends, family, and coworkers on whom you usually can count on.

Scorpio- (October 23 - November 21)

This sun sign is known to be quite passionate, free of life, and unafraid to blaze their own trail no matter what others think. The eighth sign on the list is ruled by the planet is ruled by the planet is Mars. Their traits are usually called the unique ones among the rest of sun signs, as they are brave, bold and a challenger like their animal symbol Scorpio. However, they seem to hate people who untrue to them. And because of this traits Scorpions seem to be intimidating and somewhat closed off to those who don't know them well.

Sagittarius- (November 22 - December 21)

This sun sign is full of determination and zeal. Ruled by the largest planet Jupiter, Sagittarians are a born leader who goes after what he or she wants, regardless of what other people think. The ninth sign on the list tend to be quite an explorer who loves solo travel. However, they are open-hearted, generous, and big-spirited, but Sagittarius is always truthful. And because of this traits, Sagittarians end up ending others sentiments.

Capricorn – (December 22 - January 19)

This sun sign is known to be stubborn and confident as well. People who fall under this sun sign are ruled by the planet Saturn, which defines them as a full controller of their destiny. The tenth sign on the list tend to a natural rule-followers. However, they are called stubborn, as they know what they want, and also know how they wish other people would behave.

Aquarius- (January 20 - February 18)

This sun sign is known to carry some singularity features in them. The eleventh sign on the list tends to be unconstrained. Ruled by the planet Uranus, Aquarians believe in the nature of change and evolution, even though they're a fixed sign. However, they have a strong personality on social justice and making the world a better place.

Pisces- (February 19 - March 20)

This sun sign is known to be quite a creative person by nature. The best personality traits any Piscean could have is to know things from deep. The twelfth sign in the list has an incredibly strong gut reactions. However, they have profound respect for the power of the human mind. And because of this traits, they are known to be the most amazing persons.

