Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 01: Refrain from getting into disputes!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

"Hard as nails", is what defines your corporate stability. You are a portrait created with much attention and effort, crafted with love and concern, praised by all. That's not to say you can't get down and dirty. Ruled by Venus, the planet of gracious charm, harmony and love, you have sunshine laid on your path. Your ability to strive through the most complex circumstances saves your grace. You have the ability to see things from a realistic perspective. A little chocolate now can remove the bitterness later.

Taurus Finance Today

"Money may be a terrible master but can be an excellent servant", so manage your expenses well and spend as wisely as an owl. Don't spend what you earned to impress. Remember, you have a community to feed not a crowd to impress.

Taurus Family Today

Being a family loyalist, you may need to "shoulder" some family issues playing the role of a wise man at work. Taking care of others' emotions, you need to pay attention to your own too as a much-inflated balloon can surely burst with a loud noise.

Taurus Career Today

Benefits can come from some unexpected sources. You can incorporate new ideas and initiatives and can expect to get your hands on new projects. Refrain from getting into any kind of disputable situation.

Taurus Health Today

"A little hole can make the big ship sink" so be wary of your health issues. You may face some problems related to root and heart Chakras. So, pay attention and try to keep yourself healthy.

Taurus Love Life Today

Putting yourself through compromises all the time is not love, dear! Caring and being sincere is good but not at cost of your mental health. Toxins are something that needs to be pulled out as weeds. Love is unconditional and giving, remember! Being perfect doesn't define love well but being better together do.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026