Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 05: Be cautious with your words

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

The fixed modality signifies reliability, persistence, and stability. Nothing is fixed in fate and you have the power to create fate as you move along. Now it's time for you to awaken your high potentials and give your dreams a tangible form. Don't hesitate to juggle a few roles in finding your true interests and making the base strong. Trust your guts as it's all a part of the learning process. Sometimes facing the consequences of past mistakes is what a true start over means. Find the vibes that will motivate you to think big by reminding you of your inherent powers. Don't worry about what the future holds, live in the present and let it shape things for you.

Taurus Finance Today

You may soon have money to burn. You may have the best in income and finances on your charts today. But remember to spend wisely as a penny saved is making a fortune in itself.

Taurus Family Today

Anger may run in your family. So be a little cautious as to not offend anyone with your words or actions. Family is the thing you can never see yourself being separated from, so why behave wild, Taurus? Your reliability is what makes you take measures to avoid landing in such problems.

Taurus Career Today

Work your fingers to the bone, Taurus! Going the extra mile is what going to land you in all jewels. Congrats! You are going to hit the jackpot soon. Continue working hard and yes, it's your key to the treasure box you have always been looking for.

Taurus Health Today

All work no play makes you a dull person. Remember taking a rest can increase the efficiency of your work. Pay attention to your physical health, do some physical activities and eat, sleep and laugh more! Sometimes it's just a relaxing day is what you need to get your business in order, dear!

Taurus Love Life Today

Uh Oh! Cupid is not paying attention to you for now. Don't be disheartened, the opening of a bud takes time, for a beautiful flower to bloom. Love is a thing that naturally comes to you. Be patient! Maybe the universe is busy planning something big for you. Those already in a relationship, be a little careful and cautious!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026