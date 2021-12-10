Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 10: Don't always play safe

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Hey! Don't be too introvert in showing affection! You may not be particularly expressive, but you don't hide your emotions either. You are highly attracted to people with a high degree of physical attractiveness. It is ok to be a little snarly when you are in a bad mood. Being impartial and very slow to judge, you are not selective while making friends. Thanks to your sweet and sultry energy, you are known for forming intimate bonds with a variety of people. Don't limit yourself to anything and anyone.

Taurus Finance Today

Earning a pretty penny is maybe, in your cards today. Money that was stuck somewhere or with someone seems coming towards you. Big chances involve risks, don't always play safe. You may get some financial help if asked from a close relative.

Taurus Family Today

You seem to receive support and love from family and whatever decision you may be thinking to take, your family might trust you on that. Remember to take care of the ones who supported you through the hard times and chose to believe you. It is likely to become your strength tomorrow.

Taurus Career Today

It's time for harvesting! Taurus. You may soon receive good news on the professional front. Much likely to be related to your selection in your dream career. Celebrations are on the card now but remember the hard work and make sure to reach the goal.

Taurus Health Today

Whoops! Your stars are warning you time and time again. Beware! You may experience a rough phase regarding your health. Make sure to avoid driving and stay safe. Be a little cautious while if doing sports or working at field jobs.

Taurus Love Life Today

Holding the sand tight makes it slip away. Love and freedom go together. Love is not a reaction. Yes, they are inseparable but there is no love without boundaries. Take a moment to realize your true feelings and decide wisely as love is what outlives all.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee Colors

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026