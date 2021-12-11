Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 11: Overall day looks great

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus are energetic and sensible people. Taurus are people who don't give up on anything so easily. Taurus are unstoppable! Once they make their mind they shall see to it that they achieve it at any cost. Taurus are very productive and look forward to the great challenges to meet their goals. They strive to complete the deadline as if their happiness depends on it. They open up easily and they are considered to be extroverts. Today Taurus may be taken to their loved places where one can find relaxation action. Your overall day may turn out to be great with your family. Especially for those who have planned for family tours. Now that you have seen the gist of the overall day, let us look into individual aspects of life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Finance Today

Taurus may not be able to gain a lot, but a satisfactory reward may be expected. At the end of the day, you are likely to see some amount of gains from your holdings.

Taurus Family Today

It seems like your lucky day Taurus, the disagreements that you hold with your family members might come to an end and a celebration might be planned.

Taurus Career Today

It might be a tough day for Taurus in terms of career-related aspects. The promotion that is in pipeline may suffer a decline. It is important that you stay strong to face any sort of challenges on the career front today.

Taurus Health Today

There seems like a positive sign of fitness today. People troubled by the chaotic minds may find relief today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Love Life Today

People waiting for their marriage proposal to be accepted may not hear a Yes from him/her. Marriages are made in heaven! As the saying goes your time is going to step into a romantic relationship with your life partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026