Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 13: Take time to relax and de-stress your mind

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Things seem normal today, you just need to be cautious while dealing with your spouse or partner. Some conflicts are foreseen on the love front. Avoid using a clear-cut approach to convince your spouse and try to do some sugar coating to get the things done in an easy way.

Try to stay focused on the work front as any kind of confusion may make you feel tired and dull. Some good opportunities may knock on your door on the business front, so ditch your lazy attitude and respond to clients or new customers in time.

How have the stars planned this day for you? Read ahead!

Taurus Finance Today

Your consistent hard work has made you capable of maintaining good financial conditions. You may plan to start a new business or invest money in stock or property. Some may splurge on fitness equipment today.

Taurus Family Today

Everything seems normal on the family front; you just need to be cautious while discussing any important matter with your spouse. Someone in the family may plan to shift to a new location for a job or study purpose.

Taurus Career Today

You have been doing great on the professional front and now it's time to ask for a salary hike or promotion. Some may get better job offers from reputed and big companies. Gains are foreseen on the business front.

Taurus Health Today

You should be cautious on the health front. You should take some time to relax and de-stress your mind. It is a good idea to go for a spa or massage to calm your mind and get refreshed. Some may shop for fitness equipment today.

Taurus Love Life Today

This is not a favourable day on the love front. You should respect the decisions of your partner as he/she may need some space. Married couples may feel the tension in the relationship, but things may be solved with patience and the right approach.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026