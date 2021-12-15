Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 15: Romantic front looks exciting

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

It’s time to follow your own advice Taurus. Remember advice is just like cooking you should try it before you feed it to others. The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts not others and the quality of your thought depends upon the way you analyze the things and how you perceive them. Try to stay positive and see things in a bright light always and the bright bright energies will surround you themselves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Finance Today

You may feel your income multiplying by folds and your troubles being subtracted adding to you financial worth. You may soon earn a large amount enough to make you live a luxurious life easily with all the facilities that one wishes for. It’s time to get back the respect you showed to money and lead an easy life.

Taurus Family Today

Unity is strength might be the lesson for the day for you. You may realize that the problem you have been wanting to solve since long will be solved with help from the family at last. You are likely to feel light, courageous, brave and lucky to have such a good bunch of people around you. Remember to support them and pay your regards warmly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Career Today

Move forward with a sense of purpose, as you bridge the gap between passion and profession. Your work can make you feel joyful if you try to enjoy it rather than taking it as burden. People may be taking ill about you and trying to stop you. Don’t pay attention!

Taurus Health Today

The miracles may make you believe in them by curing an old health problem. Remember to be grateful to your well wishers and family for the constant support. You can also feel mentally strong and motivated to start things again.

Taurus Love Life Today

It’s the beginning of something brand new on the romantic front. To be in a relation is choosing the person over others everyday and you have done that rightly, Taurus. Maybe, you maybe bound together by magic and energies. Share everything and see how things goes!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026