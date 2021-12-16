Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 16: Professional front appears bright

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, your sympathetic nature is likely to win your friends, who may stand by against all odds. You are a considerate and patient listener; people may turn to you for support during their lows. You are likely to show a great inclination towards spirituality today, which may help you relax and unwind from the daily grind. You may come out of miserable situations with your quick wit and ability to solve problems with ease. Your imaginative trait may work wonders in both your personal and professional life. It may be difficult to pull you down today if you maintain a positive outlook. Legal issues regarding the ancestral property are likely to get into troubled waters. Postpone them for when the time is right. Students may fare well in academics.

Taurus Finance Today

Your economic position looks moderate today. You may receive money from a family trading business. You may be able to splurge on items of necessity and luxury. However, losses are foreseen in speculative activities and stocks.

Taurus Family Today

There may be frequent squabbles on your domestic front, which is likely to mar the harmonious atmosphere at home. Children may not adjust well under tense circumstances. Patiently handling and sorting out issues may restore peace at home.

Taurus Career Today

Your professional front appears very bright, as all your pending tasks may reach conclusion. You are likely to be rewarded with a social honor for your contribution to your organization. A promotion or salary increment is likely to follow.

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, you may be bubbling with positive energy today. With good health to your advantage, you are likely to pamper yourself with all the best things in life. Aerobics and yoga may bring physical as well as mental wellbeing.

Taurus Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you are likely to connect on an emotional level with your romantic partner, which may help you strengthen your ties. Those married recently, are likely to find themselves intimately attached to their spouse.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: White

