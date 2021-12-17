Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 17: Try to stay optimistic

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus has a strong desire for extravagance, contentment, and great things which can lead to intense neediness. They have a sense of adventure and love to explore new things in life. Taurus always stand up to initiate new projects. They are found to be mysterious, and also are secretive professional thinkers and passionate about fulfilling their goals. They are always determined to get what they want. Dear Taurus, you may be talented and may have impeccable discernment today. Today road trips may be possible for some of the Taurus. But your romantic relationship could be boring today, kindly be prepared to face your overall day Taurus with a smile! Now let's hop on to look at the probabilities of things to happen on this day.

Taurus Finance Today

Today qualities and quantities of the products may arrive at a good price to your stores that may increase the demand of customers for your store.

Taurus Family Today

Someone in the family may not be happy due to their minor health issue. Taking family members for granted for today will not be done. Siblings find a way to end their ongoing cold war and rejuvenate their relationship.

Taurus Career Today

If you belong to the entertainment industry, you hold a great percentage of chance to win an exciting opportunity that may become the turning point in your career.

Taurus Health Today

There is a need for Taurus to stay optimistic towards every part of their life. After taking all the decisions, you may regret but you shall rejoice in living the moment and have a positive vibe soon.

Taurus Love Life Today

Taurus may not have a bright day towards your romantic side. Look after the tiny things of your life as they matter the most. Those waiting for marriage proposals may have to wait for some more time for things to materialize.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026