Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 22: Health remains positive

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may have a somewhat uncertain start today as things may not go as per plan. You will need to keep calm even in chaotic situations as losing your cool would only compound the problems for you today. You may also experience some emotional ups and downs and may get dragged into disputes or angry discussions. Make sure you don't say anything in these situations that you may later regret. Keeping stubbornness aside and being open to reason should be the mantra for you today. It may benefit you in ways more than one. It is a good time to opt for a change in accommodation; the move may bring prosperity and wellbeing. It would be a prudent option for those travelling to a faraway destination to make advance bookings to escape the last-minute chaos. Students may succeed in cracking a particularly difficult or prestigious exam or competition very soon.

Taurus Finance Today

You may have to rethink your financial planning to ensure a steady flow of funds and check for any loss-making aspects. There could be a short journey related to work on short notice. Grab the chance as it may bring a new experience.

Taurus Family Today

Domestic matters may keep you happily occupied today and spending time with family members may go a long way in lightening up your mood. You would get full cooperation from all members of the family, including parents, for your ambitious plans today.

Taurus Career Today

Some of you may enter into advanced negotiations or discussions for a new career prospect. A favourable outcome is on the cards for some. You may manage to impress your supervisors or seniors with your extra drive, enthusiasm, and ability to get the work done by others.

Taurus Health Today

Health may remain positive, but any problems relating to seasonal infection must not be overlooked. You may find yourself getting emotionally overwhelmed quickly if you do not pay attention to your mental wellness.

Taurus Love Life Today

The relationship with your spouse may be strained and you are advised against being over-possessive or dominating today. You should focus on the more beautiful aspects of your relationship and soon everything would look wonderful. Learn to ignore the minor flaws.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

