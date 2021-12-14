Taurus Daily Horoscope for December 14: Luck will be on your side

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

A Taurus gets along really well with people with similar choices and tastes. Being a bull, you are stubborn and strictly follow a routine. You are fiercely loyal, once they have committed there is no turning back for you! Once you have decided, you will never leave your friends, family and partner’s sides. When you find the right person, you can talk all about their favourite art, culture and food. "Life is unpredictable so is your day” is the line for you! The day will come up with many unpredictable events for you but eventually they turn out to be all positive ones. Your positivity would attract people around you. You have got some plans for the day! You have been planning to visit this place for quite a long time. It can come true!

Taurus Finance Today

Time is going to be moderate for you. It will be better not to hand over your property to someone. There are chances to get a property away from your native land. The financial standing will be very normal. There are no substantial changes expected for the time in this sector, but you will have a constant inflow of funds.

Taurus Family Today

There can be little changes in your family front. You are asked to comfortably accept them and not respond negatively to them. There can be some disappointments though – just go with the flow.

Taurus Career Today

Professionally speaking, your day would be filled with excitement at work. People around you would be influenced by your work culture ethic and that is what makes you different from others.

Taurus Health Today

Your health seems great for the day & you would be filled with additional energy today. It is recommended for you to take care of your food habits and your fitness regime to stay on track health-wise.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your love-life looks like a promising one. There will be much needed emotional connection with your loved one.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026