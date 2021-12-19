Taurus Daily Horoscope for December 19: Romance on cards

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, your communication skills may be at their peak. You may be able to use them to your advantage wherever the need arises. You may receive your due recognition for your hard work after a long time, bringing immense satisfaction. Your logical reasoning ability may keep you ahead of your competitors. You are likely to leave your mark in whatever task you undertake today. Try to give your best shot in whatever you do. You may be deeply inclined towards spirituality today, which is likely to bring you inner peace. You need to be receptive to others' opinions too no matter how harsh or biased they are. On the academic front, students may find it challenging to catch up with their studies. Property-related matters are likely to go in your favour.

Taurus Finance Today

Your financial standing may be strong and you are likely to make an investment in land or property or may buy a vehicle. You are also likely to gain profits from an additional source of income. Loaned money may be recovered today.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, you may get to enjoy alone time in the peaceful and quiet atmosphere at home. Children may keep you entertained with their antics and you may get free time for yourself to pursue a long-lost hobby.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, work pressure is likely to mount and you may feel exhausted being on your toes constantly. You may experience laziness and a lack of focus. Youngsters are likely to receive a lucrative job offer.

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, your chronic ailments may cause discomfort. Starting a new exercising routine and including cycling and working out, along with nutritious food may help you maintain good health.

Taurus Love Life Today

You may get to spend quality time with your beloved, which may add value to your love life. Your romantic partner is likely to become your best friend and you may be able to confide in them. You may get to enjoy intimate moments.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

