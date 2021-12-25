Taurus Daily Horoscope for December 25: Health should be taken care of

TAURUS (Apr 20- May 21)

You are a true earth sign, for you always enjoy being in nature, getting cosy with its authentic aroma and serene beauty. You love being connected to the creation of the cosmos in one way or the other. And, today is Merry Christmas day and you are going to feel a little majestic and spiritually inclined in the divine power of Jesus. You will feel energetic and will be courageous to fight even with the hardest challenges of life altogether. It is a great time to be with and around your family members. But be a little careful about your health, especially your liver.

Taurus Finance Today

Today, you would be more specific with your finances and will speculate each and every transaction of your expense, which is good in return for it will bring you more clarity with your expenditure and savings. Your investments will prove lucky today.

Taurus Family Today

Merry Christmas to you and your family and today you will feel the most peaceful, joyous, cheerful and tranquil atmosphere in your home, which you have not felt in ages. Everybody at home is in good mood to enjoy and celebrate together.

Taurus Career Today

Most of all, the work environment will also stay positive and cool and your positive vibration will be quite visible and felt to all your co-workers. Teamwork will prove to be beneficial at this time.

Taurus Health Today

Don't get too overwhelmed and indulge in the celebration of the festival, instead keep a regular check on what and how much are you eating. Stay away from things that may upset your health overall.

Taurus Love Life Today

It is time to make a perfect balance between the celebration and festivities and the due time required to be given to your partner. Your spouse might feel somewhat neglected and ignored amidst your preoccupation with the celebration.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026