Taurus Daily Horoscope for December 28: Happy times indicated
horoscope

Taurus Daily Horoscope for December 28: Happy times indicated

Dear Taurus, if you are running on a loss and are not finding a way to get out of it, then you need to step your leg into new ventures.
Happy times indicated on the family front.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:06 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

 

Taurus are represented by a bull sign. Accordingly they are opinionated, head-strong and it is not easy to move them from their utter determination at all. As the Taurus can never be the wall between their loved ones they always encourage their loved ones to be a part and parcel of their life. Taurus always thinks of connecting their bonds and making them stronger as they grow up. Stubbornness may land you to fall in love with great success soon. They are found to be mysterious, and also are secretive professional thinkers and passionate towards fulfilling their goals. Evening time with your spouse could agitate you to some extent, other than that nothing else might bother you today. Now let us thoughroughly see how your stars have planned your over all day. 

 

 

 

Taurus Finance Today

If you are running on a loss and are not finding a way to get out of it, then you need to step your leg into new ventures.You may try your luck with bond market to stabilize your income. 

Taurus Family Today

Today, a lucky day may barge into you and your favourite cousins may arrive to your home at the time of dawn. Happy times indicated on the family front.

Taurus Career Today

Taurus, your professional front looks a little messy. You might be busy for the whole day not finding time to relax. But not to worry, your weekend could be relaxing and chilling. 

Taurus Health Today

Beginners seem to have a good start today. If it's your first day of exercise training, try empowering yourself in a team sport as it may motivate you to play along with your playmates.

Taurus Love Life Today

Married couples may have to work a little to ensure their relationship remains stable. It is a great time to forget and forgive to keep your long-distance romance intact.

Lucky Number:  5

Lucky Colour: Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

