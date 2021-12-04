Taurus, Daily Horoscope for December 4: Practice patience!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

This is going to be a productive day as stars are in your favour. You may find it easy to concentrate on your priorities on the professional front. Some challenges are foreseen for those who deal in property or real estate sectors. Wasting time may cost a lot on the academic front, so students should be careful.

Some may be tempted to invest in property, but your stars do not favour you, so postpone it. Avoid messing up with your partner as this is not a favourable day on the love front.

What else is there to discover for the day? Find out below!

Taurus Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition. Some may try to boost their savings and make careful decisions on the financial front. It is a good idea to think about a viable plan or seek the guidance of finance experts to make some good investment choices. Avoid investing in the property though!

Taurus Family Today

Taurus, you love your family and want to spend quality time with them, but this day may not go as per your plan. A younger family member may disappoint you. Try to learn the art of compromise and practice patience.

Taurus Career Today

This is going to be a wonderful day on the professional front. Your mind may be full of creative ideas. Some may think about new business ventures. Everything can go as per your plan if you focus on important tasks.

Taurus Health Today

Those who have been suffering from any chronic disease for long, they may find an alternative treatment or a home remedy beneficial for them. Some may find themselves healthy and energetic today.

Taurus Love Life Today

This is a wonderful day on the love front, you may get a chance to share your feelings with your partner. You may get closer to your partner and feel the warmth of the blossoming relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Lavender

