Taurus Daily Horoscope for Feb 08: Good day to try new things

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The day may turn out to be very fortunate and prosperous for you as you are likely to find yourself in the right place, with the right people and at the right time. All that you desire is likely to be within your reach. Your mind is likely to be overflowing with new ideas which may take you closer to the goals you have set for yourself. You may find your competitive spirit greatly enhanced today and you may succeed in overcoming your opponents with ease. However, to achieve desired results, you need to make special efforts. So, tackle all the tasks and responsibilities on priority. Do not put off things for another day. Students are likely to receive full cooperation from their teachers and peers. It is a good day to try new things. Go ahead and take part in some trekking or other adventurous activity today. Those looking for alternative accommodation may find something suitable.

Taurus Finance Today

The start of the day may bring an improvement your financial position and your status in the society. You could receive an additional flow of funds by way of support from the family or interest from savings.

Taurus Family Today

It is a good time to start a new venture or project that has been on your mind. You may receive full support and blessings of your family for it. You may have shoulder more responsibilities and pay a bigger role in keeping your family ties intact.

Taurus Career Today

You are likely to advance in your career with your dedication and hard work. You may also find good projects and opportunities to showcase your talents and skills. Your good organizational skills may land you a leadership role in your organization.

Taurus Health Today

Chronic ailments are likely to remain under control with proper medication and attention to exercise. You are advised to include a protein-rich diet in your daily routine to improve your vitality.

Taurus Love Life Today

You should stay calm and patient when it comes to handling difficult situations in love life. This will help you tide over some lingering problems. Some elders may be opposed to your romantic liaison, deal with them patiently to win their approval.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

