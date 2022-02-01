Taurus Daily Horoscope for February 1: Growth on cards

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you are likely to succeed in all your endeavours. You may make good progress in life and even minor hindrances cannot deter you from your path. Shunning impulsiveness may help you deal with things in a more relaxed and patient manner. Your life-altering decisions may prove to be beneficial for all those close to you. Your sensibility may make you receptive to other’s opinions. Stress is likely to bog you down as your lifestyle undergoes changes. Let positive energies work their magic in such situations. Although matters related to an ancestral property may require legal intervention; the results are

likely to go in your favour. Students may have to put in extra efforts as they are likely to see a dip in their grades due to lack of interest in studies. Travelling with friends may prove to be therapeutic.

Taurus Finance Today

On the economic front, there may be a growth in your finances. Those involved in the business of trade and sales are likely to see an upward swing. Money received from long-term investments may help you start a new venture.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, your relationships may strengthen as you pay more attention towards the welfare and happiness of your loved ones. Your vacation plans are likely to materialize and a fun time is foreseen in the coming days.

Taurus Career Today

On the career front, the day may be a bit shaky. Youngsters may face difficulties in settling in their new jobs. Some of you may receive an overseas offer, which may not be to your liking due to a low pay package.

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, you may experience some fluctuations. Weather-induced ailments and allergies may mark your day. Taking precautionary measures in diet and following your doctor’s medical advice may bring relief.

Taurus Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may get to spend time in the company of your significant other. Excitement as well as enthusiasm may be high in the relationship. Some of you may plan to tie the knot soon.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

