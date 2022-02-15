Taurus Daily Horoscope for February 15: Expect hurdles



Taurus (Apr 21- May 20)

Taurus is a zodiac sign whose ruling planet is Venus and whose symbol is the Bull. Taurus is an Earth sign, and people who belong to this sign are described as reliable, practical, responsible, stubborn, possessive, patient, practical, and uncompromising. Today is filled with several ups and downs but remember you must not get overwhelmed with your troubles and truly harness the good traits of your zodiac signs.



Taurus Finance Today

Your financial situation is in a very good place today. You will either be proposed to an exciting new financial opportunity, or you will see your investments reap great benefits. All-in-all it looks like your hard work and perseverance will bring you lots of fortune.



Taurus Family Today

Your family life doesn’t seem to be in a very good state today. Prolonged illnesses, not so good health, and past issues are likely to cause some altercations and clashes between you and your family. You must try to focus on the health of your loved ones.



Taurus Career Today

On the career and professional front, you are expected to have a moderate day with nothing exceptional going on. A word of advice, stay true to yourself and remain focused on your life goal; don't let other people stray you away from your life path.



Taurus Health Today

Your physical and mental health are expected to be in excellent shape today. Which is a godsend as it allows you to take charge of tiring and challenging situations. Continue with maintaining your healthy lifestyle, and don't let your family situation or professional life cause unnecessary stress in your life.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your romantic life seems to be in a good place today. Show some love and affection to your partner, who has been supportive to you throughout everything. You should also try to be more communicative with each other and pay more attention to the other person’s demands.



Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026