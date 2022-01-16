Taurus Daily Horoscope for Jan 16: Peace and calm will prevail

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus, avoid being so rigid. It will fetch you no good. Today, things may not go as planned. Hence you carry my way or the highway attitude. The best part about you being stubborn is that you always know what you need. And it usually turns out to be the best for you. However, it is okay to compromise in some situations to be supportive of loved ones. Let them lead in some areas.

Taurus Finance Today

Today all your monetary transactions will get stabilized. If you are desiring some good returns from your earlier investments, then you might be lucky today. Your friend may return your money taken long back with a good rate of interest.

Taurus Family Today

Things may be at peace and calm at your home front. However, a little rift is expected with your life partner in the beginning of the day, thus avoiding any discussion and nodding in a yes to make things in your favor.

Taurus Career Today

As per your stars, you may face work pressure but calm down and focus on doing smart work rather than hard work. Your pending task will be completed but you might feel burdened with new assigned tasks.

Taurus Health Today

Today you might start the day with a seasonal cold and cough. It is advised to avoid travelling to prevent allergies and to eat home cooked food with less oil. People with existing disease shall start a good routine and may get success.

Taurus Love Life Today

You will enjoy the best of your partner’s company today. You may get lucky to be pampered with some extra love and affection. Singles will have a good day as the universe is in their favor and they can expect a marriage proposal. A few of you will meet their soulmate today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

