Taurus Daily Horoscope for Jan 4: Stay positive and happy

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Hi Taurus,

You are feeling abundant today. As you are someone who loves comfort and luxury the most, this feeling is uplifting your mood. People around you are impressed to see you this way after a long time. Everyone is happy to be in your generous and grounded energy. Your work and contributions are recognised at a professional level. If you have been saving to buy a property this is a good time. You will get the opportunity to spend a good time with loved ones, stay positive and happy.

Taurus Finance Today

Feeling satisfied and the content will manifest good luck in money matters. You are working so hard hence you deserve a pat on your back to manage your finances well. Take time to acknowledge the fact and show gratitude towards whosoever you think has played a part in your success.

Taurus Family Today

It's a good day to connect with your family members. You can decide something for your home and it will be great to take everyone on board before making the final decision. Siblings can be supportive of you or else will need your support today.

Taurus Career Today

You aren't feeling quite resonated with your working environment. Distractions are all over the place and you are willing to make room for change. Putting yourself out of your comfort zone can be regarded at the workplace.

Taurus Health Today

Health is very good as you are taking care of yourself. You will be feeling the urge to have a spa day and take care of yourself. Food is your weakness so cook something healthy and delicious today not to distract from your diet.

Taurus Love Life Today

You would rather spend the day on the couch watching movies with your bae – but then that’s your style to run through the day. Let your significant other decide how they want to spend the day. Do not control everything and allow someone else to take the lead.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

