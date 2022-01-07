Taurus Daily Horoscope for Jan 7: Love life likely to be harmonious

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to be in your true element today. This is the right time to look beyond your comfort zone and explore new avenues. Today you can reap the rewards of your hard work and forthright demeanor. You are likely to be full of optimism today and those around you may suddenly change their minds and see you in a positive light. This is also a good time to start an independent venture. Gather your courage and take the plunge. Prosperous times lie ahead. Do not beat around the bush and address all issues upfront to find a solution to all problems and obstacles. This is also a favorable time for students who are aspiring to study abroad. They may be able to avail admission in a college or university of their choice. A big decision about a purchase or sale of a house or property may be on your mind. Consult with family first.

Taurus Finance Today

You may feel gripped by financial uncertainty but determination to succeed is likely to assist you with any imbalances of income and expenses. Business people need to exercise caution in terms of financial matters. Avoid investing in stock market else losses are indicated.

Taurus Family Today

While at home, you need to curb your aggressive demeanor else it may lead to problems in personal life. There could be difference of opinion with your siblings which may spoil the family atmosphere. If you cannot find a common language with the loved ones, try to involve more experienced people.

Taurus Career Today

Work may be demanding at the moment but you may soon stand out from the competition with your hard work and dedication. You could attain a position of authority in your workplace. Those associated with research work or pure sciences are likely to find the day beneficial for growth.

Taurus Health Today

It is a favorable time for your weight loss endeavor. A well-proven complex approach to weight loss may work wonders for you. Dealing with everyday difficulties and the normal stress of life may take its toll; giving your body the time it needs to recuperate will benefit you.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your relationship is likely to be completely harmonious now. You should enjoy this tranquil togetherness. Your partner is likely to place an enormous amount of trust in you, enjoy this unexpected affection and don’t hold back when asked to respond positively.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

