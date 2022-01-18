Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taurus Daily Horoscope for January 18: Everything seems in sync
Taurus Daily Horoscope for January 18: Everything seems in sync

Dear Taurus, you can get a sense of contentment by sharing your sentiments with someone close to you.
This is a normal day on the love front.
Published on Jan 18, 2022 12:04 AM IST
Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

 

Everything seems in sync; you just need to be careful about your finances or money matters. Those who have been working hard for longtime can enjoy the fruits of their efforts soon. Some may plan a big party or get together at home and try to create good memories.

 

You can get a sense of contentment by sharing your sentiments with someone close to you. Some may have a relaxing and calm day.  Your sense of humor and talkative nature may help make a trip enjoyable and memorable for your friends. It’s a great time to create memories for lifelong. Try something new to add zeal to your personal life.

 

Taurus Finance Today 

Don't take big financial decisions in haste. This is not a favorable day to invest in any big deal. A business meeting may not go as per your expectations. You should wait a bit longer to start a new business. 

Taurus Family Today

Today, you may miss the old days and your siblings. You may have a strong desire to meet your near and dear ones. Avoid regretting the things that you can't change, just try to maintain peace on the home front.

Taurus Career Today

Those who are in government jobs, they may be transferred to a different state or region. You may seek career advice from a professional consultant. Some may be promoted or switch jobs.

 

Taurus Health Today

Those who are worried about extra weight gain, they may opt for a fitness regime to lose extra calories. You may plan to take some positive steps on the health front and achieve desired results in little time.

 

Taurus Love Life Today

This is a normal day on the love front. If you want to make your love life or married life more sparkling, exciting and amazing, you should plan a trip to a romantic destination.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Forest Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

