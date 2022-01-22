Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taurus Daily Horoscope for January 22: Try to stay calm!

Dear Taurus, things might get overwhelming and it is difficult to juggle both work and personal life.
Be wise with your money and use it where it is actually required.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Taurus

 

Taurus, you are loved by all because you are so loyal. You care deeply and be there for whoever needs you. Remember to do the same for yourself too.

You’re stubborn and want things your way but remember to not let this get in the way. Stay calm, and keep going.

 

Taurus Finance Today

While finances are not a major concern right now, it is always advisable to not be a spend-thrift. Be wise with your money and use it where it is actually required. If you are responsible, money will always be on your side. Investing money in property seems like a good idea. While you may not see returns immediately, it will definitely be rewarding in the future. Just take that leap-of-faith and invest in something that you can call your own. It is advisable.

 

Taurus Career Today

You may not be having a very good time at work right now. Things might get overwhelming and it is difficult to juggle both work and personal life. It is okay. Try to take one step at a time and be cautious to not take on too many things that you won't be able to handle.

 

Taurus Health Today

Things are looking alright for you on the health front. Just remember to maintain a healthy lifestyle and dedicate some time towards remaining fit and you’re good to go.

 

Taurus Family Today

Things with your family look extremely good today. Try and spend some quality time with them and prepare to have a happy, wholesome and bonding day with your loved ones.

 

Taurus Love Life Today

If your love life has been rough, you need to try and work out your differences. Arguments might happen but try not to fight over little, silly things. You’re better than that. For people wishing to seek love, just be careful and clear with what you want and don't set unreasonable standards.

 

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

