Taurus Daily Horoscope for January 23:Expect turmoil in family front

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A bold and proactive approach today is likely to work well to accomplish your goals. It may not be a bad idea to engage in some recreational activities to unwind yourself and regain your concentration. Your hard work and determination is going to produce success shortly. Even though the day may not bring immediate excellent results, you will have to be patient with your preparation. If you bid your time, things might change for you very soon. A likeable and positive way with others encourages them to give you support when you need it. Students preparing for competitive exams relating to the medical field or engineering field are likely to be successful. Don’t eye what is not right not rightfully yours on property front, as you may get caught in a protracted legal hassle. Any traveling related to your job or business is likely to be very fruitful and safe today, so go head and enjoy.

Taurus Finance Today

You may do well in money and finance matters today. A gamble could go your way today. Still be careful to only take very calculated risks. You can also expect to have a much better inflow of money.

Taurus Family Today

There could be unwanted stress owing to some family dispute, keep your cool to prevent the situation from going out of hand. Keep calm and deal with any turmoil in a relaxed fashion. You may overreact to the smallest things and feel completely misunderstood. It would do you good to take a step back and clear your thoughts.

Taurus Career Today

You are likely to feel more settled as your thought process becomes clearer which may result in improved performance in your professional undertakings. You could also receive appreciation from your seniors for your consistent performance in the past at workplace.

Taurus Health Today

There is no reason to worry today, most likely you may be able to avoid serious health problems. Today, is likely to be a rewarding time for those in the field of sports as they are likely to emerge victorious.

Taurus Love Life Today

Those who are single are likely to meet someone with whom they might be able to develop an instant connection with. Remain calm on the romantic front, be optimistic about the future and let events unfold; better times are on the way.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026