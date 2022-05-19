Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 18, '22 states, a bright day

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) This is a good day and your professional and personal life is going smooth. You have worked hard to make it happen and now its time to reap rewards. Your family members may support all your efforts and allow you to live your dreams. This is the auspicious time to start something new. Marketing professionals may find clients without any hassle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your good health may keep you motivated and you may plan an adventurous trip with old friends. You may find this trip quite refreshing as it is all about deep conversation, sharing giggles, talking about common things and reliving old time. Taurus, any kind of investment in property may turn out beneficial in long run, so try to explore property market to find the best option. Taking someone’s assistance on the academic front may help you in catching up with others.

What lies further? Unfold now!

Taurus Finance Today: Your planets are supporting your financial success. You have sufficient fund to make your life comfortable and live the way you want, so you may buy a home.

Taurus Family Today: You may devote this day to family and friends. You should enjoy little things in life. Old friends may contact you or call you and invite over coffee. Parents may allow you to buy your dream home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Career Today: This is a lucky day, you are going to impress your seniors with your skills, approach and time management. You may be assigned a new and challenging project and it may boost your self-confidence.

Taurus Health Today: Day may freshen you up and give you plenty of reasons to enjoy. Your creativity may be on peak and you may find time for having out with loved ones.

Taurus Love Life Today: This is a normal day and partner or spouse may seek your attention or time. You should understand the expectations and emotions of your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON