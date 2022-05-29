Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 29, '22 states, ups and downs

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Avoid being rigid and hasty today. Unnecessary issues may bother you which may distract you from your goals. Some of you may witness ups and downs in your career. This will be a time where you have to put in hard work without expecting too much in return. But from the middle of the day, you will feel a positive change in your surroundings. That period will be auspicious for your financial matters. Social activity with family would keep everyone in a relaxed and happy mood. Romantic imagination is set to soar as your dream person is likely to reciprocate feelings. You are advised to guard yourself against seasonal changes. Undertaking short journeys are likely to prove advantageous and will add to profits. Students must not underestimate their abilities due to ongoing criticism from others. It is better to enrol yourself in a professional course to make the grade. Some of you may also make efforts to buy the property during this time.

Taurus Finance Today There could be an increment in your earnings due to which you will be able to maintain financial stability. You are likely to gain money in some unexpected way. You may be able to recover from any old losses.

Taurus Family Today Your elder siblings are likely to see an increase in their wealth and belongings. Towards the end of the day, there is likely to be prosperity in married life and you will get support from your life partner. Some people can get benefits or some gifts from their in-laws.

Taurus Career Today Those of you working with foreign countries may face some hindrance. There could some minor issues at the workplace which may make you anxious. You are advised to remain watchful of your relations with your boss and not react to any criticism.

Taurus Health Today Some of you may be affected on account of weather changes. You may suffer from cough, cold or fever. Preventive care may help. Try to indulge in physical activities or sports to increase your fitness levels.

Taurus Love Life Today You may get the support of your life partner which will reflect well on your work life. It may give you the confidence to spread your wings and soar high. Those looking for remarriage are also likely to hear some positive news.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

